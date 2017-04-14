GALLERY

Seamus Callanan Tipperary hurler guest at multi school leadership event in Portlaoise

All-Ireland winner Callanan and Autism campaigner Adam Harris helps Portlaoise College hosts first event to promote leadership

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Eight secondary schools from Laois and beyond gained valuable knowledge about leadershop, at a special event in Portlaoise last week.

Portlaoise College staged the first Annual Leadership Congress for secondary school students of the Midlands and North Tipperary last Wednesday April 5.

Autism activist Simon Harris and All Ireland winning Tipperary hurler were guests on the day. 

The school sent in some photos from the day.