GALLERY
Seamus Callanan Tipperary hurler guest at multi school leadership event in Portlaoise
All-Ireland winner Callanan and Autism campaigner Adam Harris helps Portlaoise College hosts first event to promote leadership
Eight secondary schools from Laois and beyond gained valuable knowledge about leadershop, at a special event in Portlaoise last week.
Portlaoise College staged the first Annual Leadership Congress for secondary school students of the Midlands and North Tipperary last Wednesday April 5.
Autism activist Simon Harris and All Ireland winning Tipperary hurler were guests on the day.
The school sent in some photos from the day.
