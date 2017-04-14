Great turn out for Camross 5km in Laois as fundraiser for local primary school

Well over 200 people gathered in the scenic village of Camross to support its national school’s fourth annual Run for the Hills 5k fundraising event recently.

On Sunday 2 April the picturesque village of Camross was awash with children and adults of all ages as people came from near and far to support the local school.

The theme was a five kilometre route to walk, jog or run to raise much needed funds for Camross National School. Sunglasses were rife on the day as the sun was splitting the trees for the afternoon.

People started registering from 11.30am and continued to do so for a good hour before the event kicked off at 12.45pm. Many chose to run and set off from a point just across the bridge in Camross that had been marked to exactly five kilometres. Most people either jogged or walked while some children were on bicycles or were being pushed in buggies.

The well-organised event was run by the parent’s council from the school. Five members of the Red Cross were on hand all along the route and stewards were handing out bottles of water along the roads at every kilometre. The Camross Comhaltas group was also at hand and played traditional Irish music throughout the day. Many prizes were awarded on the day.

A wide variety of homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones were provided in the school’s hall along with light refreshments after the event where people gathered and chatted amongst each other. The parent’s council had also organised bouncy castles and ice-creams to the delight of the many children.

Camross National School Principal Talitha Horan said, “Year on year this event has gone from strength to strength due to the dedication and commitment of a hardworking Parents Council.

The local community and health conscious enthusiasts turned out in force to support this worthy event. Over the past two years Camross National School has been working hard towards achieving its first Active Schools Flag.

“Active School Flag is a Department of Education and Skills initiative supported by Healthy Ireland which recognises schools that strive to achieve a physically educated and active school community. This year our school has also signed up to becoming a Health Promoting School. The Healthy Ireland flag is presented to schools by the HSE in acknowledgement of their work in improving the health of their school communities.

“The annual 5km Run for the Hills is a great way to involve the whole school community and indeed the wider community in the promotion of a healthy lifestyle while also enjoying the beauty of the Slieve Bloom Mountains.”

Chairperson of the parent’s council Derek Glynn said that the event was a great success and that all monies raised each year go a long way towards providing extra curriculum activities for pupils of Camross National School.