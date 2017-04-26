GALLERY
Our Duke's Grand National victory sees Laois celebrations blow the roof off Fairyhouse
The Cooper clan and their supporters from Coolrain and surrounds were overjoyed in Fairyhouse and back home after their horse won the Irish Grand National
There were great Laois celebrations in Fairyhouse Racecourse on Easter Monday as the Cooper family celebrated the victory of their star horse Our Duke in the Irish Grand National.
But the real party took place began back home in Coolrain where the horse was bred on the Cooper Farm at CJ Sheeran's Pub.
Simone Cooper took some photos for the Leinster Express.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on