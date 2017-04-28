Laois Rose Kate Hyland set to end her reign on a high

What at year it has been for Kate Hyland as she prepares to relinquish her crown as Laois Rose.

The south Laois native who teaches in Portarlington has done it all and managed to fly the flag for Laois at the Rose of Tralee in Kerry along the way.

She has done everthing from launch fashion shows to taking part in a sleep out from homelessness.

The Leinster Express followed her journey all the way and we are delighted to bring you a selection of pictures from her great year.

Kate Hyland officially hands over her crown next Sunday night April 30 at the Laois Rose selection night 2017 at the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel which is proudly supported by the Leinster Express.

Our reporter Lynda Kiernan will be there with photographer Alf Harvey to report on what should be a great night.

Best of luck to all the contestants.