National Ploughing Championships boss Anna May McHugh from Laois to write her life story

Laois woman, Anna May McHugh, who as spearheaded the phenomenal growth of the National Ploughing Championships is set to write her autobiography.

Ballylinan native and National Ploughing Association Managing Director Anna May McHugh made the announcement at the associations recent AGM.

The autobiography will be published by Penguin Ireland in September 2017 just in time for this year's championships which will be staged in Co Offaly and organised from ploughing HQ in Ballylinan.

"I have been asked many times down through the years “when are you writing the book?” so it has been a long time coming.

"This is my 66th year working for the National Ploughing Association and I have lived through many changes and challenges in life, business and society. I am enjoying writing my story as it evokes so many memories and I hope readers will find that it’s worth the read," said Anna May.

Meanwhile, Denis Keohane, Clonakilty, West Cork was elected as Chairman marking the first West Cork Chairman since 1961 (Larry Sexton).

Farmer and contractor, Denis is a Director of the NPA for over 20 years, involved in ploughing since he was a teenager he has served his apprenticeship as an officer at all levels of the Association. A respected ploughing Judge at National and International level and a key figure in the running of the National Event Denis is an excellent choice for the position.

Padraig Nolan, Roscommon elected as Vice Chairman makes history as the first ever officer of the NPA from Roscommon.

The NPA reported another record breaking event in Screggan, Tullamore last year and confirming that plans for this year’s Championships at the same venue from 19th – 21nd September are well underway with Exhibition Space almost full at this stage.