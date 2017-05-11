Vicarstowns Youth Club celebrates 40 years of achievement for generations of Laois children

Vicarstown Youth Club is running for over 40 years in this small village on the banks of the canal.

At present there are 80 members from Vicarstown and Stradbally aged 6-12 years. The club also boasts a great bunch of 20 volunteers who organise the running of all activities, which include arts and crafts, indoor soccer, games and annual trips.

To celebrate this ongoing fabulous community spirit our current leaders and members held an open night on Friday, April 28 to showcase what they are about and invite past members and leaders to come along and enjoy a cuppa and reconnect with old friends in the Vicarstown Sports Hall.

New volunteers are always welcome. They meet in the community hall every Friday night from 7-8.30pm.

More details Contact Shirley Crean 086 3668178.