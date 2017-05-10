GALLERY
Pink Laois queens of Green Diesel hold first ladies tractor run in Coolrain
Eileen Dunne of RTÉ special guest at run that raised funds for Cuisle Centre for cancer support
The fuel might have been green but the colour was pink for the Green Diesel Queens held their first Ladies Tractor Run and 6km walk in Coolrain recently.
RTÉ News Reader Eileen Dunne was there on the day and the event was held in aid of the Cuisle Centre for cancer support in Portlaoise.
Photographer Paul Dunne went along for the Leinster Express
