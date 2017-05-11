Portarlington the centre of activity on Enterprise Day

The Laois Offaly town of Portarlington was the latest area to benefit from an Enterprise Town event.

Following weeks of preparation organising a busy programme, the Portarlington Community Centre was packed with community groups and businesses on Saturday, April 22.

The initiative aimed to promote and drive business momentum for Small and Medium sized Enterprises and s and the wider sports and social community in the locality.

The schedule included a business, sports and community expo. Guests included Laois TD and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charlie Flanagan, former RTÉ GAA commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, swimmer Nicole Turner, Kilkenny hurler PJ Ryan, and Dr Dianne Cooper.

Bank of Ireland hosted the event in conjunction with a local committee from Laois and Offaly.

The Portarlington Enterprise Town organising committee is: Colm Powell, Lillian Shiels, Ann Dunne, Julia Leavey, Mary Keogh, Eddie Fitzpatrick, Aidan Mullins, Maria Harris Branch Manager BoI Portarlington, Caroline Weldon, BoI, PJ Ralph , Area Manager, BoI.

Similar events have taken place in Mountmellick, Rathdowney Durrow and Abbeyleix.