Irish Grand National winner Our Duke given hero's welcome home to Laois in Coolrain

The stars of National Hunt Racing in Ireland accompanied the winner of the Irish Grand National Our Duke as the horse was given a hero's welcome home to Laois recently.

The community of Coolrain and surrounding areas gathered in the scenic village located on the in the Slieve Blooms where the horse was bred by the Cooper family.

It really was a star-studded sunny evening in the village. Jessica Harrington, the horses trainer was also there. Training Our Duke to success crowned a super 2017 for Jessica as she also trained Sizing John, to a historic treble of Gold Cups in Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Robbie Power also traveled to Coolrain for the homecoming. Our Duke's jockey also rode Sizing John to the Gold Cup Triple Crown.

The was RTÉ horse racing presenter Tracy Piggott was also there. A daughter of famous flat jockey Lester Piggott, Tracy rode out Our Duke in training and Jessica Harrington's stables.

Completing the famous line-up was RTÉ News broadcaster Eileen Dunne.

Photographer Paul Dunne was in Coolrain for the Leinster Express to cover the homecoming.