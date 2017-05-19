Portlaoise Musical Society dancers all set to strut their stuff

The curtain is about to go up on a great night of fund when the Portlaoise Musical Society hosts its Strictly Dancing fundraiser in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

Strictly Dancing, which is supported by the Leinster Express, promises to be a great night of entertainment. Twelve nimble and elegant dancers have spent weeks preparing for the big night. They promise toe showcase amazing dance moves in the fundraiser for the Society.

The society thanks all the dancers who have volunteered. They have been an amazing group and deserve as much support as possible. The dancers have been put through their paces by the two wonderful choreographers, Grace McGrath and Zeta O’Reilly.

The couples are: Mick Hurley and Gerldine Harte; Dave Wrest and Jackie Kilbane; John Moore and Mary Kieran; Colin Fitzpatrick and Lorraine O’Callaghan; Jason O’Reilly and Aoife Harney; Richard Mansworth and Gemma Dunphy; Sean O’Neill and Ailbhe Lalor; Wayne Haslam and Kornelia Lazdowska; Mark Bartley and Marian Curtin; Rory Chadwick and Maria Luttrell; Paddy O’Reilly and Meave Butler; Liam and Sandra Breen.

The Portlaoise Musical Society has been staging shows in the town since 1999. The shows are always massive hit with the audiences. Each year the show costs the society a huge amount of money to run. This event will allow them continue on putting on these fantastic shows in the Dunamaise Theatre.

The event is one of a number of fundraisers held during the year to support the staging of the Society's popular annual musical. The 2017 production is Rock of Ages. The production team is: director Paul 'Nippy' Norton; musical director: Emer Hartnett; choreographer: Grace McGrath.

Thanks also goes to all the people and businesses who have sponsored the strictly and the shows over the years.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Midlands Park Hotel and Conference Centre (formerly the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel) at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on door. All funds raised will go in aid of the musical society.

Enquiries to 087 7960134.