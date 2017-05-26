Strictly Dancing a big success for the Portlaoise Musical Society at the Midlands Park Hotel

Portlaoise Musical Society congratulates all the couples especially Ailbhe Lalor and Sean O'Neill on winning with a "a truly amazing dance"

Congrats to all the 12 couples who took part in the great Strictly Dancing fundraiser for the Portlaoise Musicial Society.

But the society thanks everyone who came to support the night at the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, May 29. Thanks were also extended to everybody who helped the night a big success: organisers Grace and Zeta; judges, Fr Paddy Byrne, Paul Downey and Mrs Joan White; MC Richard Finnegan; Gilly Guilfoyle for the photographs; the sponsors.

The winners on the night, Ailbhe Lalor and Sean O'Neill, were congratulated on "a truly amazing dance". Congrats to Paddy O'Reilly and Maeve Butler on winning the prize for biggest fundraiser.

The Leinster Express was delighted to help promote the event which raised €19,950 to help stage the Society's 2017 show 'Rock of Ages' which takes place from November 18-25 in the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, congratulations are also also extened to Jayne Louise Kelly for her Association of Irish Musical Society Awards nomination for an actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of 'Minnie Fay' in the production of Hello Dolly.

The award ceremony takes place on June 17 at the INEC Killarney. It's a great achievement as 102 shows all around Ireland were reviewed by the judges.