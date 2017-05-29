Mountmellick school celebrates great year of achievement

Mountmellick Community School awards night a credit to all award recipients for efforts made

There was a great sense of pride in achievements on many fronts at Mountmellick Community School recently where students, teachers and parents celebrated at the school's annual awards night.

The event also marked one of the first public official engagements for the new Laois Rose and Mountmellick native Maeve Dunne.

Photographer Denis Byrne went along for the Leinster Express.