Clonaslee College awards its high achievers in academia and sports

The academic and sports awards night at Clonaslee College on June 2 reflected a year of great achievements, including the Leinster C hurling championship cup.

Principal Noreen Sweeney welcomed everyone to the awards, Pat Carroll, chairperson, parents association congratulated all involved, wished students well in exams and congratulated sporting successes, while Caitriona Ryan, chairperson BOM thanked the staff for a successful year.

Awards were: Student of the Year: Junior Oisin Murray and Senior: Chloe Breen.

Athlete of the Year: Junior John Greene, Senior Aoibhinn Lawlor. Best newcomer in Athletics: Chloe Dwyer. nior Basketball Player: Junior: Annie Digan, Senior Orla Fitzgerald. Footballer of the year: Junior Oisin Murray, Senior Ryan Kilroe.

Hurler of the year: Junior Conor Cosgrove, Senior: Liam Delaney & Patrick Hyland.

Attendance awards: Cormac Murray, Shannon Daly, Rossa O’Dufaigh, Danny Nolan, Eimear Lee, Cecelia Flynn, Emma Lawlor, Liam Delaney, Aoibhinn Lawlor.

History Awards: 1st year: Amy Dooley, Ruby MacManus, Natasha Doyle Hogan, Aoibhe Mulhall. 2nd Year History: Alex Dunne, Emer Feichery, Shannon Daly, Tara Poole, Amy Cosgrove, Aibhlin McEvoy, Nell Hyland, Joshua McCann.

Basketball: tournament winners: Patrick Hyland, Caoimhe McLoughlin, Oisin Murray, Ellen Doyle, Emma Conroy. Most Valuable Player: Sean Condon. Best Newcomer: Alex Marron.

1st Year Debating Winners: Aodh Bowes, Isabelle Molloy, James Ryan Dunne, Christy Fitzpatrick, Niamh Donagher, Lauren Fox.

Seachtain na Gaeilge Winners: Senan Barrett, Patrick Purcell, Paul Egan, James Ryan Dunne.