Huge celebrations for Portlaoise College awards night

There was a full house for the Portlaoise College awards night where students and parents gathered to celebrate a variety of achievements as another school year comes to a close.

RTÉ's Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh was a special guest on the night as students picked up accolades for Portlaoise College School Spirit, Young Scientist of the Year and Prefect groups.

The well-known TV presenter and Gaeilgeoir stood in for photos with winners to mark their achievements.

There were awards for excellence in Irish, history and engineering among other subjects.

Photographer Denis Byrne went along on the night to take photographs for the Leinster Express.