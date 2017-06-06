Presidential day in the sun on Abbeyleix bog in Laois for Michael D

President Michael D Higgins meets the people and enjoys the flora and fauna of Abbeyleix

President Michael D Higgins got to see the natural beauty of what Lovely Laois has to offer today when he took a walk on the Abbeyleix Bog.

The Irish President was in town as a special guest at the Community Wetlands Forum in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel which was hosted by the Irish Rural Link.

Afterwards the president was taken on a tour of the Abbeyleix Bog which has been recently chosen as one of the top 10 conservation projects in Ireland.

Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express to take some pictures of the President's visit.