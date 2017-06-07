Boho style or floaty skirts - Hang ups of Irish summer fashion with Gemma Fitzpatrick

With an optimistic heart we welcomed the first month of Summer and dipped an apprehensive toe into the whirlpool of summer style.

A week of blue skies, balmy evenings, and BBQ’s compelled us to dig out our summer clobber, swap the heavy fur lined coats taking up valuable wardrobe space with lighter, brighter garments.

I set aside a morning to take on this mammoth task, determined to make the transition into a lighter style and banish the winter wools to the bottom drawer until the darker evenings swing back around.

If the saying ‘dress for the weather not the style’’ was our mantra , then this yearly ritual would never take place. I have come to learn, and reluctantly accept, that Ireland is indeed a country that will happily throw four seasons at us in one day.

BATTLING THE ELEMENTS

Summer wear can be a real conundrum for those of us who will battle the daily elements on Irish soil, finding the right balance between looking seasonal yet still appropriate for our unpredictable weather can be a grueling task.

At present the shops are awash with beautiful Boho style dresses, light floaty skirts and floral separates, ideal for holidaying abroad.

However we have to adapt a realistic approach when shopping about when and how much wear we will get from each item. We cannot get blind sided by the fantastic coloured beachwear on display, luring us in on the false promise of long days on sandy beaches with a cocktail in hand.

These are ideal for a two week holiday abroad but in some cases are not always the appropriate choice for our own shores and tempermental weather conditions.

We need to be savvy with what we purchase to ensure our summer wardrobe serves us well. With the exception of a few days where the higher sun factor may need lathering on, we still cannot stray too far from a light knit or jacket.

Think relaxed tailoring in the form of smart/casual jackets. (there are lengths, shapes and colours to suit all styles and shapes)

Worn over a dress with heels it will bring you from day to night or with jeans and t-shirt for a more relaxed daytime look.

Kimonos, are a great investment piece. They add colour and a playful seasonal addition to your wardrobe. Again think sleek separates ideal for layering.

If you are a little reluctant to expose your legs or indeed fancy something a little different culottes or palazzo style pants are a fresh variation on a summer dress, still carrying that summer vibe, bang on trend and again can be smartened up with a nice heel for work or evening wear. Go for a slip on loafer for a daytime approach on this look.

COLOUR IS KEY

Add a pop of colour in a new handbag, take inspiration from the SS17 catwalks with a brightly coloured bag, as seen at Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney

Upgrade your eyewear to a colourful shade or a playful style. The oversized earring is the perfect way to embrace this seasons look.

Quiet often simple designs and subtle additions make the most impact. One brightly coloured piece can instantly update your look.

A psychedelic print scarf added to a ponytail or worn turban style around your head, as seen on Giorgio Armani, will elevate a simple outfit to an SS17 worthy look

For those of us less brave, try tying it around the strap of your favourite handbag for an instant update.

Reinvigorating our summer wardrobe doesn’t have to involve a total overhaul. Pick up key pieces when shopping that you can add to what you already own.

Be a little more daring with colour, it’s the time of year when we can bring out our own personality through our clothes by adding quirky and fun touches.

Embrace a little change and be confident enough to let your personality shine through!

“The things that make you different are the things that make you!”

If there is anything you would like to see featured over the coming months please send an email to: gemma.fitzpatrick@leinsterexpress.ie