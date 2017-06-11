Our Duke Irish Grand National win celebrated by Laois County Council in Portlaoise

The victory by the Laois horse Our Duke in the Irish Grand National was celebrated with great gusto at a reception in Portlaoise recently.

The Cooper clan which owns and bred the horse in Coolrain, on the slopes of the Slieve Bloom mountains, were honoured for the achievement on Easter Monday at Fairyhouse Racecourse.

The horse was trained by Jessica Harrington and ridden by Robbie Power.

Micheal Scully went along to take some photographs of the big night for the Leinster Express.