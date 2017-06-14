Student bursary worth €4,000 offered by People First Credit Union

In 2017, many families will see their child or children off to college for the first time, others will see their children return.

For these families, this can be an extremely stressful time, as the cost of third level education continues to spiral, having a huge impact on family budgets and household spending.

People First Credit Union have just launched their Student Bursary Award of €4,000 to help support a student attending third level college for the first time.

The award can be applied for by downloading an application form on our website www.peoplefirstcu.ie/downloads or pick up an application form in any of our offices in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Athy or Stradbally.

People First Credit Union visited the students of Portlaoise College to launch our Bursary and Student Loans. Staff brought along Kelly Lou of Kelly Lou Cakes to give cupcakes to the students which went down a treat!

Talking about money doesn’t have to be boring. For some people it is scary and which is why People First Credit Union says its staff can help.

Sean Dunne is CEO of People First Credit Union.

“The significant cost of third level education puts phenomenal pressure on both parents and students starting or returning to 3rd level education this year. The student registration fee combined with monthly rent and bills, books and materials, food and day to day expenses are a significant financial burden to many families.

"We are keenly aware of the huge financial burden which 3rd level education places on students and their families in our area. People First Credit Union is available to support both parents and students as they prepare for the academic year.

"We offer a very competitive student and education loan rate. We encourage anyone who is looking to finance their education or who simply want some advice on planning ahead or budgeting to call into their local credit union and speak to a member of staff. Planning ahead where possible is the best way to prepare for these expenses,” he said.

People First Credit Union has offices in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Athy and Stradbally.