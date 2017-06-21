Banish the Beachy Blues

If there is one advantage to Irish weather and our Atlantic climate it is the safety of knowing our milky limb's can stay well and truely under wrap's for most of the year.

It is only when we pine for a shift in temperature and we hit ''confirm'' on our air line bookings that the panic starts to rise about the impending unveiling of our sun starved torso's.

Two children later and hurtling towards 40 has certainly left a large indent on my body confidence so I for one need to put some back round thought into my beachwear buys. To feel relatively body content in a tummy tucking pair of jeans is a far cry from feeling happy donning the latest thigh skimming two piece, in which you literally have no where to hide.

Our Instagram feeds are awash with a constant stream of tanned and toned celebrities and their bikini clad bodies. Selecting replicas of their designer swimwear may not always be an appropriate option for some of us unless we are willing to risk cutting off the blood supply to our toes, so we need to shop savvy and select the right swimwear for our body type.

Firstly you need to know your body type, work with your best assets and focus on your body positives. The secret to looking good in swimwear is to feel good in it, so pick something that you feel confident and comfortable in and that is without doubt half the battle.

Body shapes:

PEAR – Those of big hip and small bust. Choose a style where the detailing is at the top of the swimsuit, to draw attention to your upper body. There are lots of gorgeous lace-up and halter styles in the stores and online for SS17 that will suit you swimmingly.

BOYISH – Straight up and down. You can get away with most styles but Add some feminine flair to your blank canvas body with a frilled top or create curves with cutaways.

CURVY – Hourglass, Accentuate your curves with a high-waisted bikini bottoms that nip in at the waist and flatter fuller figures with a cheeky peplum one-piece. Halter-necks will suit you, too.

PETITE – Small but perfectly formed, A classic triangle bikini will look gorgeous on you, as will bold printed one-pieces in racer cuts and slash-back styles.The bikini world really is your oyster.

Styles:

The One piece - ''The all in one'' has seen a massive revival this season. Its practical style ticks many boxes when shopping for that coveted piece. Stylish, comfortable, sporty and practical, whats not to love! It can be worn over shorts or a maxi skirt on downtime to take you from the beach to lunch. With so many style's and shapes to choose from, every woman should have a one piece in their beachwear collection.

The Crochet - Social media is arife with celebs donning Boho inspired crochet swimwear and with festival season upon us this can be worn under a sheer top/blouse for a Coachella inspired look.

The Off the Shoulder - An SS17 stable is the off the shoulder top and this playful option has also been brought through to swimwear. Doubling up as a crop top also which again can be worn with your maxi skirt, this look earns double points.

Nautical - Stripes are here to stay, nautical is always a good option for your swimwear as it never dates and adds a ''French Riviera'' classy touch to your beachwear. Bare in mind that horizontal stripes can give the illusion of a wider hip where as vertical stripes give the illusion of a longer torso.

Finish your look with a wide brimmed hat, an over sized beach bag, and a flowing kaftan or kimono which are available in all of the high street stores.

Treat yourself to a good spray tan before you go, (everything looks better with a tan) and you are ready to hit the seashores with a confident stance and a radiant smile to soak up those well earned rays!

"It is confidence in our bodies, minds, and spirits that allows us to keep looking for new adventures."