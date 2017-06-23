"Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world" - summer shoe styles

Take a step into Summer by updating your footwear into seasonal, breathable styles.

Sandals are our summer staple, comfortable and versatile, whether your commuting to the office,hitting the beach or going to lunch with the girls,nothing is easier in warm weather than a ''wear with anything sandal''.

I take a look at 4 styles that will see you through the months ahead and to help us find that perfect pair to put our best foot forward this season.

Comfort:

Summer's answer to ballet flats: bohemian flat sandals offer a smart choice and add just the right touch of smart casual to loose, flowing style dresses and skirts.Look for neutrals like golds, pewter and grays, and details like metal, beading, and sequins.

Strive Footwear offers a really good range for Summer,They're comfortable and chic, especially when the temperature rises but best of all, they are really good for your feet and your posture.Strive Footwear is available throughout Ireland in Avoca (Nationwide), Pamela Scott (Nationwide) or www.strivefootwear.com

Adventure:

Look no further than the Birkenstock, this popular sandal has been given a style revival this season with the addition of studs, metallic leathers and shiny snake skin patterns. Their durability and versatility has seen a sore in popularity recently and designers are now capitalizing on that by creating a range of 'stocks suitable for every lifestyle. Comfort and style ...your feet will thank you on those Summer walks!

www.birkenstock.com

Occasion: If your stepping out to make a statement then a strappy heel in a pop of colour will leave fabulous footprints on any outfit. Bring fancy feet to your summer wardrobe, your feet may not thank you past midnight but you will push all the buttons in the style stakes. Returning to the runways season after season, they are a good investment buy, they never date so spend a little extra for a more comfortable fit as the perfect pair will carry you through any occasion.

Work:

Suitable footwear is vital when running between meetings, school runs and office deadlines, the last thing we need is to be stomping around in a foot torturing pair of 6" heels.

Again, its certainly worth investing in at least one pair of classy mules or wedge type sandals, after all you will be wearing them for an average of 8 hours per day so comfort is key but with these you are not sacrificing style. Opt for a soft leather that will cushion your feet, pick neutral shade's that will tie in with your work wear, let it be a skirt, culottes or trousers.

Finally after a winter of being confined to boots our feet will need some TLC. Most of your local salons will offer a variety of foot treatments and pedicures to banish hardened skin and add a splash of colour to our toes. Or for a do it yourself option, pharmacies stock a wide range of nail polishes and home foot treatments so you can keep your feet in tiptop shape for the months ahead!

"Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world"- Marilyn Monroe