Forget Glastonbury... The Old Fort Festival ROCKS Portlaoise

The Old Fort Quarter Festival drew huge crowds and great excitement in Portlaoise on Saturday.

The fun events started at 12 noon and families lined the streets playing games, watching magic shows and enjoying all of the dressed up characters.

The food festival went down a treat with people lining up to sample the different foods on offer.

Heritage walks and talks also proved to be a big hit with children and adults alike.

Local music acts played on the stage on Main Street all day which brought a lively atmosphere to the town.

Throughout the day acts including Curtis Walsh, 65 Kitchen Choir, The Jury and The Uklele Troop took to the stage.

The three main acts of the night rocked Portlaoise and all of Main Street was packed as people danced and enjoyed the music.

The Valves, James O Connor & The Friendly Strangers and Transmitter were the three main acts of the night and the crowds joined in dancing and singing in true festival style.

The festival continues today with more family activities from 12 noon including a treasure hunt around the old fort of Portlaoise and all of the same fun and giant games as yesterday.

There will be wine tasting at 4pm on Sunday with Brown's Vineyard and Mary Gaynor in Andy Bergin's pub.

There is more great music to look forward to with three more acts on the main stage tonight.

Strength in Numbers kick off at 6pm followed by Fanzines and headline 90's music act Smash Hits take to the stage from 10.15pm.

Follow the Leinster Express coverage of the festival on the Facebook Page here.