Day photos: Old Fort Quarter Festival family fun pictures

The Old Fort Quarter festival brought people of all ages to Portlaoise at the weekend.

There were games and family activities for young children and adults alike from archery, shield making, face painting, giant games and more.

Families spent the days on Main Street, Portlaoise and at FitzMaurice Place having fun and enjoying the dry weather.

The Leinster Express was the proud local media sponsor of the festival and you can see more photos and videos from the weekend here.

Photos by Denis Byrne.