Garden open day marks another event on a busy summer calendar for Laois ICA

Members of all Laois ICA guilds are encouraged not to miss an importan fund raising event to support Laois Hospice.

Hazel Lennan, a member of Borris-in-Ossary Guild is having an open day in Gortnalee Gardens on Sunday, July 9 from 2-6pm at Donaghmore between Borris and Rathdowney.

It is two years since Hazel has opened the gardens to the public. There will be light refreshments and plants for sale - so come along with your family and friends and support this day as all proceeds are for the Laois Hospice.

It is just one of a number of events involving guilds and members.

The annual Laois ICA Federation Charity Walk took place on Sunday June 25 with all proceeds for the Cuisle Centre for cancer care in Portlaoise.

Laois Rose Maeve Dunne was on hand to cut the ribbon to send the walkers on their way. Members also organised a bric-a-brac sale and cake sale to help swell the much needed funds for the Cuisle Centre.



Laois Week was held at An Grianan from June 12-16 where the ICA Ladies learned new crafts like beaded jewellrey, art acrylics, mixed crafts and photography.

The Summer Federation meeting was hosted by Cullahill ICA Guild on Wednesday, June 21. Local entrants in the Aldi Brown Bread Competition brought their bread to the Federation meeting where it was judged.

The winner goes forward to An Grianan to compete with the other federation finalists to win a place in the Finals at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore later in Septeberm.

It is not necessary to be an ICA member to enter this competition.

The Federation Trip to Donegal took place from June 27 to 30.

The convenor of this group Anna May Mc Hugh organised theDunamaise Group meeting in the Arles Hall recently. It was very well attended and the guest was Robbie Dempsey from Dunne's Garden Centre near Abbeyleix. The Guilds in the group are Arles, Timahoe, Stradbally, Ballylinan, Killabban and Ratheniska.

It is a social get together for these Guilds.

Robbie showed the group how to plant up hanging baskets and tubs and even more important how to look after them. He then had a question and answer session and was only stumped once in recognising a plant but promised to find out what it was for the person who brought it.

There was an option to purchase plants on the evening, so there was something for everyone. There was a great raffle and an even greater supper provided by Arles ICA.