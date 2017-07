The Rosenallis Festival of the Mountain took place on Sunday, July 2, opened by Laois Rose Maeve Dunne.

Rock on Paddy entertained the crowds, while there were prizes aplenty for Queen and King of the Mountain, bonny babies and glamorous grannies, as well a dog show, children's races, the tug of war men’s team, and a fancy dress parade.

Check out this selection of images from the day.