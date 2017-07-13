Laois debs throwback photo gallery... approach with caution!

-
The 2008 Patrician College, Ballyfin Debs in the Red Cow Hotel.
Scoil Chr’ost R’ Debs Laois ©2014 Kevin Byrne Photography
Katie Whelehan , Grainne Smyth , Amy Lawlor and Polly Lyons , pictured at Colaiste Iosagain Portarlington Debs Graduation Dinner in Tullamore . Photo: Michael Scully.
Scoil Mhuire, Mountmellick Debs at the Graduation dinner in the Bridge House, Tullamore. Pic Michael Scully_
Jenny Keegan, Shauna Blake and Daphne Behan Mountmellick CS Debs Tues 28-8-2012
Louise and Grainne Scott with Jessica Arstall and Hannah McRedmond Mountmellick CS Debs Tues 28-8-2012
Pictured at Mountmellick C.S Graduation Ball were Laura Murphy, Rachel Forde, Ruth Williams, Jessica Whelan and Ellen O'Shea. Photo Denis Byrne Mountmellick CS Debs Tues 28-8-2012
Mark Dempsey, Dean Mahon, Keith Dunphy, Jonathan Reddin, J.J. Smith and Adam O'Reilly. Mountmellick CS Debs Tues 28-8-2012.
Shona Walsh and Kate Furlong Portlaoise CBS Debs©2014 Kevin Byrne Photography_
Cathal Maher and Dan Miller Portlaoise CBS Debs©2014 Kevin Byrne Photography_
Eimear Dunne, Jason O'Reilly, Evan Marum and Amy Dunphy Portlaoise CBS Debs©2014 Kevin Byrne Photography
Kieran Flynn, David Power, Darren Terrettt, William Carroll and Conor Whelehan Scoil Chríost Rí Photo Kevin Byrne Laois ©2014
Niamh Gleeson, Rachel Cross, Laura Foran, Niamh Tierney and Sarah Troy Scoil Chríost Rí Laois ©2014 Kevin Byrne
Kami Kieran and Cian Hillery Scoil Chríost Rí Debs Laois ©2014 Kevin Byrne Photography
Clonaslee Debs 20-8-2014 Kate Conroy and Cormac Dunne. Photo Denis Byrne.
Clonaslee Debs 20-8-2014 Niall Young, Des Langford, Paddy Dunne, Amedeo Visochi, Graham Graumbley and Chris Gorman. Photo Denis Byrne.
Yesteryear Mountrath Debs
Heywood Debs Clodagh Howe and Rhian Bergin off to the Heywood CS Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie
Joanne Ging, Alan McEvoy, Liz Moore, Derek Brown, Martina Tyrell, Brendan O'Callaghan at the Ballyfin College Debs. Pic Michael Scully
Shane Connnolly, Ciara Mitchell, Amy El-Fehli and Jack Somers at the Heywood CS Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Adrian Prior and Caroline Fogarty arriving on Adrian's tractor and welcomed by Eibhlín Vaughan and Chris Goode when off to the Heywood Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie
T—mas Moore, Evelyn Fitzpatrick, Noelle Hogan, Denis Costigan, MIchael McEvoy and Rois’n McDonald at the Heywood CS Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Amy Lalor and Dayle Bergin heading off to the Heywood CS Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Natasha Ryan, Lynsey Taylor and Laura Troy heading off to the Heywood CS Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Lorraine Keightley and Michelle Ashe heading off to the Heywood CS Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Wesley Dunne, James Gavin, Adrian Stynes, Joe Foyle and Joe Murphy ready to depart for the Heywood Community School debs ball.
Nicola O'Gorman, Bridget Foyle, Breda McDonald, Olivia Foyle and Ashleigh Butler off to the Heywood CS Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Aoife Connolly and James Finn at the Ballyfin Debs.
Pictured at the Mountrath Brigidine Convent past pupils debs were Aidan Doyle, Elizabeth Meade, Clive Murphy, Lisa Moore, John Clooney, Catherine Keenan. Pic Michael Scully
Alan Murphy and Amy Lalor heading off from the Cedar Inn Mountrath to the Scoil Aengus Mountrath Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Mountrath Debs Ball- Amanda Murphy and Darren Doheny
Anthony Dermody and Laura McFall off to the Mountrath CS Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Lisa Baker, Zoe Doheny and Rebecca Kerry off to the Mountrath CS Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Sarah Jane Allen and Aoife Walsh off to the Mountrath CS Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Anthony Dermody, Danny Flaherty, Shane Tynan and Christian Lawless off to the Mountrath CS Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Pictured at the Mountrath Community School Debs were Laura Kirwan, Tom Morris, Amanda Dunne, Aidan Delaney, Claire Holland and Dylan Harding. Picture Denis Byrne.
Ffion Jones, Julie Keeley and Aoife Luttrell. Photo Denis Byrne.
Pictured enjoying their Debs at Mountrath C.S were Ana Lowry, Roisin McWey, Lynda Keyes, Ailsing Keyes, Aisling Moore and Michelle Fitzpatrick. Photo Denis Byrne.
Mountrath C.S Graduation Debs Sunday 30-08-2015. Denis Byrne Photo.
Aisling Young, Rachel Boyhan and Grainne Sweeney heading off to the St. Fergal's College Rathdowney Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Mary Dowling, Clodagh Maher, Claire Maher and Marie Spencer heading off to the St. Fergal's College Rathdowney Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Patrick Scully, Portlaoise, & Breda Crawford, Trumera, at the Mountrath Brigidine Convent past pupils debs ball in The Hazel Hotel Monasterevin. Pic. Michael Sculy
Shannon Hickman, Conor Brophy, John Finane, Shane Hyland and Tanya Ryan heading off to the St. Fergal's College Rathdowney Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Willie Delaney, Catherine Harrison, Stephanie Guidera and Michael Harrison heading off for the St. Fergal's, Rathdowney Debs. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Fiona Phelan and Dean Carey at St Fergal's Debs Rathdowney.
Emma Galvin, Mark Daly and Julieanne Lupton heading off to the St. Fergal's College Rathdowney Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Grace O'Connor, Emma Greene, Michelle Murphy and Suzanne Lillis off to the Scoil Chroist Ri Portlaoise Debs Ball. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Thando Mafu and Leah Murphy, at the St.Mary's C.B.S. Portlaoise Debs Photo: Michael Scully .
Michelle Murphy and Leane Ward Portlaoise Debs.
Cathal McDermott and Jennifer Young Portlaoise Debs
