Durrow Scarecrow Festival: some of the happy visitors and amazing scarecrows on view this week

Beyoncé, Donald Trump, Ed Sheeran and Harry Potter are among the 200 weird and wonderful scarecrows adorning Durrow for the annual Scarecrow Festival this week.

Sunshine is ensuring record crowds, with bus loads of visitors from all over Ireland coming to spend the day in the Laois village.

The Leinster Express popped down to the fun yesterday and took lots of photos.

The festival continues until Bank Holiday Monday August 7.

For more photos click here.