Leaving Cert: Share in the special moments as Portlaoise College students get their results
Portlaoise College has witnessed another great year in the Leaving Cert, with 70 students picking up their results at the college yesterday morning.
Principal, Noel Daly said he was absolutely delighted with how the school had performed overall and praised the hard work of the students.
Our photographer, Denis Byrne was there on the morning to get this selection of images.
