GALLERY: Pictures of Ophelia damage around Laois

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

Michelle Hogan

Hurricane Ophelia has claimed three lives around the country.

There are currently 31 roads blocked in Laois and fallen trees have been reported in 40 separate locations.

Portarlington Fire Service responded to a road traffic collision at Monasterevin where a tree fell on a car, one person has been removed to Portlaoise General Hospital.

People have sent pictures to the Leinster Express and posted them on various social media platforms.

Have a look through our gallery at some of the damage that has been done so far.

Councils will lead the recovery from Ophelia.