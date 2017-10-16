GALLERY: Pictures of Ophelia damage around Laois

Hurricane Ophelia has claimed three lives around the country.

There are currently 31 roads blocked in Laois and fallen trees have been reported in 40 separate locations.

Portarlington Fire Service responded to a road traffic collision at Monasterevin where a tree fell on a car, one person has been removed to Portlaoise General Hospital.

People have sent pictures to the Leinster Express and posted them on various social media platforms.

Councils will lead the recovery from Ophelia.

#LAOIS Portlaoise/Portarlington Rd (R419) fully blocked due to numerous fallen trees on this route. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr October 16, 2017

#LAOIS Off ramp M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd s/bound at J17 Portlaoise Centre blocked by fallen tree. Use alternative route https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 16, 2017

Video by Chris Cullen in Portlaoise.

An Garda Siochana shutting down businesses in Portlaoise #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/FRvauq4gwo — Gareth Keogh (@gkeogh99) October 16, 2017