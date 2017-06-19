Rosenallis are champs as Laois clubs impress at 2017 Hurling Féile

Rosenallis U-14 hurlers were the toast of Laois on Sunday night, as they arrived home to a heroes welcome after their All-Ireland Féile success at the weekend.

They edged out Kilkenny side Young Ireland's from Gowran in Sunday's final, 0-5 to 0-4 in a real nail-biter, to cap off what had been a wonderful weekend for all Laois team who travelled to the south east.

Rosenallis had served notice of their potential when they claimed the Laois 'A' Féile title earlier this year, in what was their first time to enter the 'A' competition on their own.

Their hopes heading into the weekend didn't really extend beyond qualifying out of the group.

They won all three group games, against St Martin's and Shelmalier from Wexford, as well as Offaly powerhouse Birr. That set up a quarter-final clash with Thomastown from Kilkenny.

Rosenallis had wind advantage in the first half, but still found themselves three goals down early on. They showed their character, however, to come back and win 2-6 to 3-2.

From there they beat Bunclody in the semi-final, 1-6 to 0-5, which qualified them for the final, and a clash with Young Ireland's. After five games in unrelenting heat, it was a massive test for Rosenallis, but they just did enough on the day to edge home by a single point.

There were seven other Laois teams in action across Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford. Clonaslee St Manman's topped their group in Division 4, but were beaten by Clonea of Waterford in the quarter-final.

Mountrath made it all the way to the Division 8 Shield final, where they were agonisingly edged out by Clare side Clonlara, 3-3 to 3-2 the final score.

Park Ratheniska-Timahoe turned in a very impressive weekend, as they qualified out of their group and beat St Patrick's of Ballyraggett in the quarter-final, but lost out to eventual champions Broadford from Clare in the last four.

Portlaoise B topped their group in Division 11, but were edged out by St Kevin's in the semi-final.

In camogie, Portlaoise were in action again, this time in Division 3, where they did superbly to top their group. They made it all the way to the semi-final, only to be beaten by Galway side Salthill-Knocknacarra.

Abbeyleix competed in Division 5, where they came second in their group, but saw they hopes of glory ended by St Mullins from Carlow.

Clough-Ballacolla were the third Laois camogie team in action, in what has been a remarkable year for them. They came second in their group to qualify for the knockout stages, but were just pipped for a place in the last four.