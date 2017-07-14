Laois Athletics Notes - July 14

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Track and Field

At a time of the year when road racing is saturating the calendar, we are getting towards the business end of the track and field season. We had another qualifier for the European Universities in Paul Byrne. Paul qualified by running 50:03sec for his 400mH in Brussels.

We have a lot of athletes competing in national finals and internationals. We would like to wish them all well.

Defence Forces 10 mile

The Defence Forces 10 mile took place in Hawlboline, Cork last Wednesday 12th July. This race wasn’t just a 10 miler but the celebration of St Abban's AC man Tom Kelly’s 44 year career and achievements in the Navy. It’s nice to see a Laois man make such an impact on Athletics in such a large organisation and his contribution will be seen for a long time to come. Enjoy your retirement Tom.

Laois Inter County League

The next Intercounty League will take place on Tuesday 18th in Portlaoise. This is the rescheduled Day 1 and is a lovely relaxed evening of competition for our young athletes. With two events for all age groups. The standard of competition is good and hopefully every club will be well represented.

Pictures and results can be found on the Laois Athletics facebook page so why not have a look. The next events are on Tuesday 18th July and Monday 24th July.

Upcoming Races

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9.30am.

- Fit for Life Series 5k, Ballylinan, Registration at 6.30pm in Local Hall. 19th July

- Laois Juvenile Inter County League Monday 24th July

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Cahir Half Marathon

Eoin O'Brien ran in the Cahir half marathon on Sunday last in a time of 1.46.29. Well done Eoin.

Training

Monday night Cullenagh barrier 7pm. Tuesday night Ballyroan Abbey GAA field 7.30pm.

EMO RATH AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45-7.45pm for our younger juvenile athletes. Training on Friday nights 7.30pm – 8.30pm. Training for the summer will be in Emo Court on Sundays 11.00am – 12noon when there is no competition. Strength training continues every Wednesday night 7.30pm – 8.30pm in Vicarstown Hall.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Coillte 10k Road Race

Rory Morrissey was out competing for Mountmellick again on Wednesday 5th July, bringing his 10k PB down to a very fast 35:48 at the Coillte 10k Road Race, in Dundrum. Rory has been consistently lowering his 800m, 5k, & 10k times all year long, and this is testament to his hard work and dedication to his training. Well done again Rory.

National Juvenile Track & Field Finals

Adam Holden was our only athlete competing in theNational Juvenile Track & Field Finals in Tullamore on Saturday 8th July. He had qualified for the U-18 3000m steeplechase and took 30 seconds off his qualifying time from the Leinster finals. Unfortunately this wasn’t enough to put him into a medal position at the end, but he came away happy with a solid improvement in his performance, and now has a target to beat for next year.

Some events that we will have athletes competing inthis week as follows:

15th July – AAI National Juvenile B’s – Tullamore

15th July – Irish Milers T&F Meet in Le Cheile AC’s grounds in Kildare

16th July – Celbridge AC’s Annual 5k Road Race

16th July - National Juvenile Track & Field Finals (Day 3) in Tullamore

18th July – Laois Summer League Portlaoise – Rescheduled programme 1

Mountmellick AC Club Training

Training takes place every Monday & Wednesday evening from 7 to 8pm at the community running track in Smiths Field Mountmellick. All are welcome and we cater for all ages and abilities from 7 years up, so please feel free to come down and take a look at what’s going on. You can come along and try it out for a couple of nights before joining. Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

OUGHAVAL AC

Training

Training continues Monday nights 7-8pm for younger kids primary school age.

Wednesday evenings 7:30-8:30 for older athletes (secondary school).

PORTLAOISE AC

Dundrum 10k

We had three running in Dundrum on Wednesday evening last. Tony Reilly was 1st in his category in 33.55, Olwyn Larkin was 4th in her category and ran a great race in 46:35, more than a minute faster than last year. Louise Stack took the junior title. Well done to all.

National Track & Field Tullamore

Amy Walsh won Bronze in the 3,000m Steplechase in Tullamore on Saturday. Amy is one of the most determined young athlete coming out of our Juvenile group and we look forward to seeing more from this young lady. Well done Amy.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

Training

Training is suspended for July and will resume in August.

ST ABBAN'S AC

National Juveniles

The first weekend of the National Juvenile Championships got underway last weekend. The clubs stand out performance of the champs so far was Eadaoin Coady who took the gold medal in u15 girls hammer with a throw of 40.50m. Cara Maher had a fine run in the U-17 girls 800m, running a time of 2.22 to finish in 6th place. Cian Kelly went in the boys U-18 800m, taking 8th place in the final with a run of 2.08.

Our sole sprinter of the weekend was Josh McDonald who ran 12.93 in the U-15 boys 100m to finish 7th in his heat. Well done all.

The Belfast international attracted some of our senior athletes on Wednesday last. Saragh Buggy won the women’striple jump with a leap of 13.13. Paul Byrne won the 400mh in 51.33, Nessa Millet was 5th in the women’s 400mh in 62.21.

Paul Runs World University Standard

Over the weekend Saragh and Eoghan Buggy and Paul Byrne competed in the Brussels Grand Prix. Paul Byrne smashed his 400mh PB, running a time of 50.03 and achieving a Word Universities standard. Eoghan Buggy moved down a distance to race the 200m, running 22.80. Saragh Buggy won the triple jump with a jump of 13.16. Well done all

Best of luck to Jamie Pender who travels to Grosseto, Italy with the Irish team to compete in the European junior Championships in the junior men’s 4x400m team.

JF sports Fit4Life Summer League

Stage 5 of the JF sports fit4life league took place in Moneenroe with a total turnout of 130 runners.The men’s eventwas won by Brian Kirwan of St Laurence O’Tooles with his club mate Mick Kelly in second. The first women home was Colette English, followed by Sinead Kelly.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo house – meeting at 7pm in the car park. Thursday Training for the next few weeks will take place at Deerpark lane Portarlington (directions can be provided via Facebook). New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2017from 6pm to 7pm at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact us via Facebook.

Portarlington GAA 5K

Well done to all our members who ran and or helped out with the recent GAA 5K. St Michael's were as always well represented both in the race and supporting from the sidelines. Well done to all our members.

