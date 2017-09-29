Laois Athletics News - September 29

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Upcoming Races

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11am.

Downey Nissan County Cross Country

- Laois Intermediate and Uneven ages Cross Country, 15th October – Hosted by Ballyroan Abbeyleix.

- Laois Masters and Development Races Cross Country, 5th November – Hosted by Mountmellick/St Michael's.

- Laois Senior Cross Country and Underage Relays, 3rd December Masters – Hosted by St Abban's.

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Rathfarnham 5km

Sorcha Maloney was second female junior home in the Rathfarnham 5km on Sunday 24th of September in a time of 18.07. John Kirwan also ran in a time of 18.38. Well done to both athletes.

Training

Monday night from Ballyroan church from 7 for seniors. Tuesday night in Ballyroan Abbey GAA field from 7.30 for all ages.

EMO RATH AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45-7.45pm for our younger juvenile athletes. Training on Friday Nights 7.30pm – 8.30pm. Training for the summer will be in Emo Court on Sundays 11am – 12pm when there is no competition. Strength training continues every Wednesday night 7.30pm – 8.30pm in Vicarstown Hall.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Rathfarnham 5k

Mountmellick AC had two athletes running in the annual Rathfarnham 5k road race in Dublin on Sunday 24th September.

Rory Morrissey finished the race in 56th position overall and was 45th senior male, with a great time of 16:41, that was just shy of his personal best.

Colin Grennan was our second runner, and Colin finished up in 133rd overall and 10th junior male, in a time of 18:35.

Naas Town 10k

Adam Holden was also running on Sunday, but he opted to take part in the Naas Town 10k road race. Adam was disappointed with his overall time, finishing the 10k in 8th position overall and 1st Junior in 36:17.

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday & Wednesday evening from 7 to 8pm at the community running track in Smiths Field Mountmellick. All are welcome and we cater for all ages and abilities from seven years up, so feel free to come down and take a look at what’s going on. You can come along and try it out for a couple of nights before joining. Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

OUGHAVAL AC

Junior Parkrun

Junior parkrun continues every Sunday morning at 11am along the Courtwood side of the Canal. The run is 2k. For the young club runners, it is great preparation for the upcoming cross country season, or for beginners, it is a nice introduction to easy, enjoyable non-competitive running. Register one time only at www.parkrun.ie.Thanks to all our volunteers who come week in week out, without who there would be no parkrun.

The Saturday Parkrun continues to go from strength to strength, and that happens every Saturday at 9.30.

Training

Training on Monday and Wednesday at the usual time of 7-8pm.

PORTLAOISE AC

SSE Airtricity Dublin Half Marathon

Running conditions were perfect on Saturday, unfortunately it was the traffic that caused a problem getting into Newbridge Demense that lead to the race being delayed half an hour. Thankfully all of our athletes made it to the start and first across the line was Richie Reid in 1:24:40, followed by Olwyn Larkin in 1:43.55, Niall Collins in 1:48.28, Maria Cuddy in 1:52.30 Cathy Mulhare in 1:55.40 , Sinead Curtis 2:12.34 , Olive Maher 2:16.57, Nuala Arrigan in 2:13.23 , Niamh Kavanagh 2:17.07 and Ursula O ‘Malley 2:24.34. The course was a tough but fair one with most of the first 5 miles up hill. This was a good test for many who are training for the full Marathon in October and the very best of luck in the rest of your training.

Interclub Duathalon

Our first interclub duathlon took place on Saturday 23rd September at 5.00pm in Togher Rugby Club. 41 participants (6 Laois Cycling and Touring Club, 11 Portlaoise Athletic Club, 23 Trilogy, 1 relay team) took part in the 2k run 15k cycle and 1k run in very windy conditions! Thanks to all who took part and to sponsors David Walsh (Ballykilcavan Brewery), Specsavers (water) and Race Right Cycles (Martin Keane). Approximately 85 people attended the bbq after which was provided by M& M catering, delicious desserts were provided by Orla Calt & Emer Matthews (Trilogy). The event was scored by whichever club had the first five club members across the line; Congratulations to Trilogy who came 1st, Laois Cycling and Touring Club 2nd and Portlaoise AC 3rd. Hopefully this will become an annual social event!

Naas town 10K

Sinead Curtis & Niall Collins had a busy weekend with the half marathon on the Saturday and both completed this 10k on Sunday. Well done guys you are great.

Junior Park Run

Grace Meade, Leah Smullen, Tara and Ross Ring, Rebecca and Harrison Marshall all took part his this junior park run on Sunday. Rebecca posting a new PB. Well done guys.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

Training

Cross Country training Monday evenings in Kilcavan and Thursday evenings in Johnsgrove.

ST ABBAN'S AC

St Abban's Cross Country Results

Our annual Club cross country was held two weekends ago, well done to all who competed. Full Results as follows- Girls U-10 500m 1st Cara English, 2nd Ciara Milton, 3rd , 4th Laura Ayres, 5th Emma Reid, 6th Aoibhinn Brennan, 7th Karen Ayres, 8th Caoimhe Brennan. U-10 Boys 500m 1st Kalem Buggy, 2nd Tiernan Patterson, 3rd Ben Reid, 5th Kyle Handcock, 6th Jack Doyle, 7th James McGrath, 8th Johnny McGrath. Girls U-12 800m 1st Rachel Ayres, 2nd Jessica Murray, 3rd Amy Handcock, 4th Katie McGrath, 5th Aishling Cawley. Boys U-12 800m 1st Evan English, Jack Milton, 3rd Timmy Byrne, 4yth Sean O’Sullivan, 5th Fionn O’Sullivan. Girls U-14 1000m 1st Seoighe English, 2nd Meabh Gallagher, 3rd Hollie Brennan, 4th Audrey Byrne, 5th Zoey Handcock. Boys U-14 1000m 1st Eoin Cawley, 2nd Lee Murray, 3rd, Adam Buggy. Senior Women 2k 1st Orla Davis, 2nd Margo Dowling, 3rd Deirdre Brennan, 4th Sharon Buggy, 5th Colette Brennan. Senior Men 2k 1st Colm Coyne, 2nd Colm Burke, 3rd Dermot Ayres, 4th TJ Burke, 5th Connor Barry, 6th Liam Byrne, 7th Niall English, 8th Francis Fleming.

Castlegar Cross Country

Well done to Dick Mullins who had a successful trip to Galway where he won the Castlegar M8 6k open invitational cross country in a time of 30:02.

Break the Border 5k

Also, well done to those who ran the Break for the Border 5k and 10k in Hacketstown over the weekend. Well done to all those involved in the Couch to 5k so for getting their first 2km done. The weather didn't dampen the spirits of the 70+ Participants.

Training times

Cross Country training for all kids Sunday the 8th of October in the field beside Behans at 11am. Big kids are welcome too. The Couch to 5k program will continue to run every Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm – 8.30pm over the winter at St. Abban’s sports complex. Cost will be just €2 per session’ contact Bernard, Michal or Gavin for more info. Club training nights are Tuesday and Friday 7.30pm – 9pm.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo house – meeting at 6:45 in the car park. Thursday Training for the next few weeks has been postponed until further notice. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

