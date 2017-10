Gary Walsh celebrates his goal against Portarlington in the Laois SFC semi-final. Pic: Alf Harvey

St Paul's-The Rock captain Ned Ryan raises the cup after winning the U-16 'A' Football final. Pic Denis Byrne

The Harps team which lost out to Clough-Ballacolla Mountrath in the U-16 A Hurling final. Pic: Denis Byrne

The Clough-Ballacolla Mountrath team which defeated The Harps. Pic: Denis Byrne

Ben Dunphy and Gearoid Williams with referee Eddie Fitzpatrick. Pic: Denis Byrne

Aileen O'Loughlin raises the trophy after winning the Laois Ladies SFC title with Sarsfields. Pic: Alf Harvey

Sarsfields celebrate their fifth Laois SFC title in a row. Pic: Alf Harvey

Meaghan Dunne strikes at goal for Sarsfields against Portlaoise. Pic: Alf Harvey

A disappointed Brian Byrne after Graiguecullen lost to Portlaoise. Pic: Alf Harvey

An injured James Bolton is helped from the field for Graiguecullen. Pic: Alf Harvey

Young Portlaoise supporters enjoying what they see in their team's victory over Graiguecullen. Pic: alf Harvey

Graham Brody sings autographs for young fans after Portlaoise beat Graiguecullen. Pic: Alf Harvey

Greg Aylward wins this ball for The Harps ahead of David Walshe, Abbeyleix, in the U-21 HC. Pic: Alf Harvey

Cathal Ryan wins this kickout for Portarlington against Ballylinan. Pic: Alf Harvey

Colm Murphy celebrates his goal for Portarlington against Ballylinan. Pic: Alf Harvey

Dick Mullins collecting the first place trophy in the M8 category at the Castlegar Open Cross Country in Galway recently.

Finishers coming up to the end line at the Beat the Barge race in Vicarstown.

Jason Maher goals for Portlaoise against Emo in the IFC final. Pic: Denis Byrne

A happy young Emo supporter during Saturday night's final. Pic: Denis Byrne

Paul Lawlor contests this ball with Michael Nolan. Pic: Denis Byrne

David Gorman celebrates his late goal for Emo. Pic: Denis Byrne

Emo fans celebrate after their late goal against Portlaoise. Pic: Denis Byrne

Portlaoise supporters then have cause to cheer after their late equaliser. Pic: Denis Byrne

Kilcavan supporters at the JFC final against St Joseph's. Pic: Denis Byrne

Tommy Knowles with his son Teddy after St Jospeh's won the JFC final. Pic: Denis Byrne

David Brennan raises the trophy for St Joseph's. Pic: Denis Byrne

St Joseph's celebrate their JFC success. Pic: Denis Byrne

Michael Gilsenan on the attack for Portlaoise Panthers against Tullamore on Sunday. Pic: Denis Byrne