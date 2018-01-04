ATHLETICS - All the latest news and pics from the clubs in Laois

Laois Athletics

Important Notice

The Laois Athletics County Board AGM will take place on 25th January 2018.

Upcoming Races

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00am.

Road Races

- 4th Feb - Novice - St Abban's.

- 25th Feb - Intermediate - Ballyfin AC.

- 25th March - Senior - Oughaval (to be held in Fisherstown).

- 8th April - Masters - St Michael's.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

Ballyfin AC

Strength and Conditioning Training

Strength and Conditioning Training is back for the winter and will continue in The Ballyfin Community Hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm, bring a weight and an ab wheel if you have one. These classes are great to assist in core strength and compliment other sports as well.

€5 per session - well worth it! Please spread the word to anyone who you feel may be interested in coming along.

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Thursday 7.30pm - meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am - meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Happy New Year

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District wishing all its members a Happy New Year.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm - 7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes Strength Training in Vicarstown Hall on Wednesdays; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo, and Track & Field Performance Squad training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings. For our endurance athletes there is Junior Park Run in Vicarstown every Sunday morning at 11am, over 2k. Admission to this is free once you have completed the initial on-line registration, and it is an ideal way to improve your performances. County endurance squad also meets in Emo Court at 10am on Sunday mornings. For more details on any of the above please contact Grace Balfe or David Keenan.

New Coaches\Assistants

The Club is currently seeking the assistance of parents to help out with training and administration. If any parent would like to help out in any small way please contact Grace Balfe or David Keenan.

Mountmellick AC

Club Training

Training is now finished for the year while we take a well-earned Christmas break. We will have a registration night in early January and will post all information on our Facebook page to give you plenty of notice. We expect training to resume on Monday 15th January. Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information-www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Parkrun

Parkrun is free, it's timed and it's on every Saturday morning, along the canal bank in Vicarstown. There is a once off registration. Go to www.parkrun.ie and print off your barcode, and bring it along.

Portlaoise AC

Couch to 5K 2018 Programme

Portlaoise Athletic Club are running a 'Couch to 5k' ten-week programme for all men and women who would like to get fit this new year.

Commencing on Wednesday 10th January 2018 at the running track, beside Portlaoise College, at 6.30pm. Registration open from 5.30pm. €30 for a 10-week programme.

Training

Training has resumed for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St Fintan's. Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track. All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Tuesday: Seniors - St Fintan's. Meet at 6.15pm - run at 6.30pm.

Wednesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track. Meet at 7pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track. Meet at 6pm.

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track. All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Park Runs

The club was well-represented at the Vicarstown end of year “30 ladies under 30 mins on the 30th December”. Some great running in slippery conditions and some great fancy dress costumes!

Athletes who take part included Tom Lupton, Joanne Carroll, Noel Marum, Anna Duggan, Lucy Dunne, Amy Walsh, Grace Meade, Niall Collins, Patricia Naughton, Charlie Walsh, Joe Breen, Katie Walsh, Elaine Moore, Sinead Curtis, Martina Gardiner, Nuala Arrigan.

Coolrain 6k

On a hilly course in Coolrain the club were out in force. Seniors: Paul Cuddy, Cyril Cuddy, Maria Cuddy, Anna Duggan, Martina Hyland and Jennifer Carter. Juveniles: Fionn Cuddy, Emma Jane Cuddy and Doireann O'Connor.

Cyril and Paul finished first together and Maria Cuddy was first lady home with Anna a close second. Fionn Cuddy was first juvenile home.

Contact

https://portlaoiseathleticclub.com/ or Facebook page Portlaoise AC.

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Happy New Year

Rosenallis-Kilcavan AC wishing all its members a Happy New Year.

St Abban's AC

MAD 4-mile race Clonmel

Cormac and Cian Kelly made the trip to Clonmel, Co Tipperary for the MAD road race festival where they both produced excellent performances. In a 400 starter four-mile race Cian took the top award in the Junior section in a time of 20:46, while Cormac finished 8th overall in the senior competition a time of 19:49. Well done to both.

Club Annual St Stephen's Day Race

Ailish Brennan and Brian Kelly were the top performers in the St Abban's road race on St Stephen's day which was ran on the Turra Circuit in perfect conditions, both Ailish and Brian had to find an extra effort in the closing stages to take the title, Jack Fenlon pushed Ailish all the way to the line in the Ladies/Juvenile race with Cara Maher finishing strongly for third place. Colm Burke made life difficult for Brian in the three lap men’s event with Brian edging home by 8 seconds. Conor Barry turned in an excellent performance to see off Colin Coyne with Pa O Reilly 5th and James Nolan 6th.

Female winner of the Jack Mealy Cup for best improver was Yvonne Graham (2 mins 22sec) and the Men’s winner that took home the Paddy ‘Doc’ Delaney Cup was Tom Buggy (33 sec).

Results: Men’s Team Event: 1st - 31pts: B Kelly, C Coyne, D Byrne, D Mullins, J Farrell.

2nd - 39pts: C Burke, J Nolan, L Brennan, K Whelan D Whelan.

3rd - 41pts: C McEvoy, T Buggy, F Flemming, N English, B Óg O'Sullivan.

Club Table Quiz

Courtesy of Marie and John Behan our annual table quiz will be held Wednesday 17th January 2018 in Behan’s. Teams of four and your support would be much appreciated.

Vicarstown Parkrun

Well done to Pauline Doyle, Colette Brennan and Caitriona McDonald, who were three of the 58 Ladies who ran under 30 minutes at Vicarstown Parkrun. Also taking part were Carmel Hughes, Úna Kelly, George Brophy and Dick Whelan.

Couch to 5k/FIT for Life

St Abban's will continue to run the couch to 5k program every Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm to 8.30pm over the winter at St. Abban's sports complex. Cost will be just €2 per session, contact Bernard, Michael or Gavin for more info.

Membership 2018

AAI and Club membership for 2018 is due from January 1st. Fees can now be paid online from the following link: https://www.itsplainsailing.com/club/saa.

St Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at the Heritage Hotel Killenard, meeting at 7pm in the back-car park. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.