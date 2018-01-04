Mountmellick children all got to meet Santa before Christmas as part of a 60 year tradition

The tradition of 'Santy in the Hall' in Mountmellick has been kept for near 60 years, and last Christmas he returned again, with a free gift for every child in the town under 10.

Hundreds of children enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment in Mountmellick Community Arts Centre on Sunday December 17, before queuing to go onstage to meet the big man himself.

Santa's visit is organised by octogenarian Brian Lynch, chairman of a committee that also distributes thousands of euros worth of free fuel to the elderly.

Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express to capture the fun atmosphere.

Scroll through his photos.