An unforgettable Zambian teaching experience for St Mary's CBS Portlaoise students

Photographic images from a recent volunteer trip to Africa undertaken by 16 teenage boys and their teachers

Every two years, St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise brings a group of boys to Livingstone to experience what is like to teach and volunteer, as part of the Zambia Immersion Project by the Christian Brothers.

This years 16 students went, bringing with them donations of school and medical supplies from Portlaoise businesses, sports kits from Laois GAA, and uniforms from Portlaoise primary schools.

They have returned with a host of memories and an appreciation of the life they have in Ireland.

"We brought sixteen fantastic young men. Their hard work, open hearts and cheerful good humour ensured that the project was a startling success," said teacher Deirdre Carroll, a part of the project since it began in 2002.