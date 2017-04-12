GALLERY
Abbeyleix men receive mechanic certs
Abbeyleix Community Employment Scheme certificates presented
Abbeyleix Parish Development Company representatives, Cormac Lally (Chairman) and Mary White (Secretary) recently presented Community Employment Scheme certificates to group of hard working men.
The recipients were: Philip Brophy, John O'Shea, Aidan Doyle, Sean Fitzell, John Bosco Hanrahan, Joseph Tyrell, Gordon Kennedy, Brendan McDonald, James Delaney, Robert Ryan.
All participants received certificates Level 5 in Agricultural Mechanics. Well done to all.
