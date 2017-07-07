GALLERY: Laois paddlers group to hold 24 hour extravaganza event in world record attempt

The Woodenbridge Paddlers group in Ballacolla has organised a 24 hour Canoe Polo Extravaganza in the hopes of setting a Guinness World Record.

No record has ever been set for the longest canoe polo event but a representative from Guinness World Records will be on hand to verify the longest game of canoe polo.

The huge community event is in aid of The Cuisle Centre, a registered charity in Laois offering professional support to people diagnosed with cancer and to their families.

The official launch of the fundraiser took place on Thursday, July 6.

Excitement is building for the marathon event which will kick off at 2.00pm on Saturday July 22 and conclude at 2.00pm on Sunday July 23.

Groups and teams from all over Laois have signed up to play their part in the 24 hour world record attempt.

Some of the brave groups that are willing to put in a shift in a canoe overnight for a good cause include Harps Camogie Club, Laois Camogie Club, Cullohill Handball Club, Durrow Scouts, Rathdowney Scouts, Ossory Cycling Club, Durrow and Cullohill Parish Anglers Association, Ballacolla GAA and much more.

The 24 hour event is set to be fun for all ages with local musicians getting involved to entertain the crowds across the two days.

So far, musicians Michael Creagh and Valerie Cassin have been confirmed with more expected to be announced.

Some local celebrities are also expected to make and appearance but who these are still remains a mystery.

One of the organisers Michael G. Phelan is enjoying putting together the event which he says will benefit the wider Laois community by helping The Cuisle Centre.

“Everyone has been touched by cancer, including my own family, this is not confined to local groups anyone is welcome to join in come along and support the charity and world record attempt,” he said.

“We want to encourage people to take part, there is a slot for anyone who wants to join in, it is for a great cause,” Michael added.

Anyone who cannot make it along to the event on the day is encouraged to donate to The Cuisle Centre through the ifundraise page online here.

There is still time to get your club involved!

Anyone or any club that would like to take part can contact Michael Phelan at mgphelan@ymail.com.