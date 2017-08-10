The Happy Pear on hand at Connect 2 Laois for Food event

Darragh Flynn, the third member of the famous healthy Irish family food brand, The Happy Pear, was in Laois on Wednesday at a food information event.

While his brothers Stephen and David are usually on Snapchat capturing their early morning 'swimrise' dip in the sea or in their restaurant in Greystones showing off their delicious vegan menu, Darragh was on hand in Laois today sharing advice.

Darragh took a trip to Laois to share some insights into healthy living and food consumption at the Connect 2 Laois for Food Information event in the Midlands Park Hotel.

Connect 2 Laois for Food is a new collaborative project between Laois County Council, the Local Enterprise Office and Laois Partnership.

Darragh Flynn of The Happy Pear sharing some insights at the Connect2Laois for Food Programme Info Event at Midlands Park Hotel @LEOLaois pic.twitter.com/OMOTsQpGqz — LEO Laois (@LEOLaois) August 9, 2017

As part of the project, 30 Laois Food businesses are being offered the opportunity to get specialist training and mentoring to grow their businesses.

The project offers a programme of market led innovation, best practice transfer and product and service development. It aims to create a synergy between the food sector and support agencies in the county that will aid their development growth and sustainability.

Darragh Flynn from The Happy Pear, alongside his brothers Stephen and David have developed one of the leading food companies in Ireland.

The trio have sold books of recipes, opened their own restaurant and brought many food products to the Irish food market.

They are leading the way in the business of food innovation in Ireland and were on hand as part of the Connect 2 Laois for Food project to help Laois business owners to develop their brands and business plans.

See The Happy Pear's website here.

Photos of the event by Alf Harvey.