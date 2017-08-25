The festive spirit of Timahoe in Laois will not be quenched by deluge of rain

While some courageous locals braved the elements Timahoe's Medley Day ultimately had to be cancelled because of the deluge of rain last weekend.

But all the preparations will not go to waste as it has been rescheduled.

There will be the usual Medley Day favourites on the Green on the day, plus the committee welcome a large Floatilla of Vintage Tractors and a number of Steam Engines to the Village, in conjunction with the Knock Threshing.

This will be a lovely throw back in time as the Spink lads get ready for their big threshing on September 10 in Spink. So please don't miss out on it as it is a free family day out.

The new date is Saturday, September 9 commencing at 2pm.