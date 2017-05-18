GALLERY
Rock Inn Vintage Rally near Portlaoise a big hit with classic vehicle fans
Crowds flock to great display of vintage tractors and cars on show in Laois
The Rock Inn Vintage Rally and Run is a firm favourite for fans of classic cars and tractors in Laois.
This year's edition was no exception and the rain did not prevent the popular event attracting a big crowd.
The event took place over the May Bank Holiday weekend at its regular venue on the grounds of The Rock Inn near Portlaoise.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express.
