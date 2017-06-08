Classic cars grace the roads of Laois over Gordon Bennett weekend

The roads of Laois, Carlow, Kildare and Kilkenny were graced by a fleet of classic cars last weekend for the 2017 edition of the Gordon Bennett Classic Car Run.

About 150 UK visitors with 75 of their vintage cars descended on The Heath, Co Laois over the June Bank Holiday weekend. They were joined by over 200 Irish vintage car enthusiasts for the largest Gordon Bennett Classic Car Run since it's foundation in 2003.

Many of the visitors from the UK had planned an extended holiday around Ireland in the days afterwards. The Gordon Bennett Run brings a big boost to tourism in the local area providing a quality experience for its participants, both Irish and overseas.

The UK participants, in particular praise the event for its level of organisation, often returning year after year.

The Gordon Bennett run was launched on Friday night with a civic reception hosted by Laois County Council. The second day included a drive to Kilkenny castle followed by a gala dinner in The Gandon Inn.

On Sunday, the group followed the original 1903 Gordon Bennett route with a stop in the Quaker Village of Moone, Co. Kildare with another stop in Kildare town which included entertainment and beverages supplied by Cill Dara Car Club.

Monday, the final day of the event, the group took a trip to the National Stud and Japanese Gardens followed by a barbecue at Treacy’s, The Heath with entertainment by Abbeyfolk.

Overall it was a fantastic weekend enjoyed by all.

Michael Scully and Tom Treacy supplied pictures from the run and launch to the Leinster Express.