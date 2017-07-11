Camross cavalcade for Red Cross aims to enter Guinness Book of Record

A Guinness World Record was most likely set in Camross over the weekend but as part of an event which has already raised more than €10,000 for the Red Cross in Laois.

A convoy of 83 vans and jeeps began and finished the 62 kilometre Journey in Camross Village in the Slieve Bloom Mountains of lovely Laois.

Marshalling services were provided by bikers from the Carlow Motorcycle Club and Bikers of Éire who kept the large cavalcade together throughout the journey.

Local man Ger Hogan’s idea of holding Red Run 2017 and attempting to either break or to set a world record is now awaiting official confirmation from the Guinness World Records (GWR) based in London.

Chairperson for the fundraising committee Mr Hogan said the aim of the run was to raise funds.

“Our Red Cross has one only ambulance and one jeep. The volunteers desperately need another ambulance. I started wondering how to put a good and different fundraising event together to raise as much as we could for the local Red Cross. I formed a committee with three other local people, Pauline and Séan Bergin and Derek Glynn.

“I approached the Laois Red Cross treasurer Sonya Flanagan about my fundraising idea and she loved it. At a meeting Sonya’s husband Rusty suggested that we add jeeps into the mix, that we would get more support if we did, and then Red Run 2017 was born.

“We have all the official evidence that the Guinness World Record needs to decide if we have created a world record.

“We asked Gearóid Henderson from Portlaoise to video the cavalcade leaving and returning to Camross. We’ll get that along with all other evidence the GWR in London as soon as possible and anxiously wait for their reply. Hopefully Camross Village in county Laois will be in the 2018 Guinness World Record book.”

A family five kilometre fun walk also took place which raised extra funds.

A free barbeque was provided for the hundreds of people who attended the event which was sponsored by Joe Mallon Motors in Portlaoise.

he Master of Ceremonies for the night was local man Rock on Tommy (Pat Keating) who provided an array of Music, comedy and entertainment. Later in the evening he ran a monster raffle and a fun auction where one man bought the same shovel twice.

The organisers thanked everyone who helped out and those who supported the event and helped to fundraise over €10,200 on the night.

A spokesperson for the Guinness World Records said evidence of the attempt is needed.

“The team will have to submit evidence in line with our guidelines including videos, pictures, independent witness statements, log books and so on. Once all the evidence has been uploaded it can take up to 12 weeks for our Records Management Team to review.”

However, according to organisers, word from London seems to suggest that this is a new category inevitably making it a Guinness World Record.