Laois vintage car and tractor run is king of the road for Laois Hospice service

The premier vintage run of the cream of classic Laois cars and tractors hits the road again next month for Laois Hospice.

Laois Vintage Limited have announced details of their upcoming sponsored road run which has raised vital funds for hospice services over the years.

This, the premier of vintage road runs, will this year celebrate 22 years of fundraising for Laois Hospice. Since it was founded in 1996 Laois Vintage Ltd has raised and donated a phenomenal €863,244 to the the local hospice.

This success would not have been achieved without the help of a dedicated team and numerous vintage enthusiasts, bucket collectors and sponsors. Each year they give generously of their time and money.

This year's run takes place on Saturday, August 19 from Treacy's Restaurant and Bar, The Heath. It gets underway at 10am.

The 2017 care run visits the Castlecomer Discovery Park and Coal Mining Museum in Kilkenny. This exhibition is a journey through time, starting with the formation of coal, through 300 years of coal mining.

As always, tractors will have a shorter and 'more leisurely' drive via to Ballyfin via Trumera.

There will be an official stop at the Deadman's Inn for light refreshments.

All vehicles return to Treacy's between 3.30pm and 4pm where complimentary meals will be served and commemorative plaques presented to each participant.

Sponsors an supporters are assured that all money raised by Laois Vintage will be donated directly to Laois Hospice.

“Members of the public who give so generously can also be confident that each and every donation received will go soley and exclusively to Laois Hospice care,” said the organisers.

While the official closing date for entry has passed, the organisers say that anyone who wishes to take part is very welcome to join the run on the day. Donations from late entrants are, of course, welcome.