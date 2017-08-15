Vintage car and tractor fans enjoy exceptional day in Ballyfin, Laois

An exceptionally fine day drew nearly 70 entrants along with a broad selection of cars, vans and tractors to the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club 7th annual road run on Sunday, June 25.

The standard, range and eras of vehicles attending was exceptional and a testimony to the care and dedication of their owners.

The car route took in Mountrath, Abbeyleix, Spink, The Swan with a stop-off in the picturesque Timahoe providing an opportunity for engines to cool off. We then continued on to Stradbally, through The Heath, crossing over the M7 to Mountmellick.

The Tractor route included the Mountmellick, Rosenallis and Ballyfin townslands. Arriving back at the Deadmans Inn, Ballyfin, refreshments were served and plaques presented to those attending.

With courtesy and thanks to Mrs Kathleen Dunne, awards for the best presented tractor went to Mr Enda Dunne for his very fine International B414. The best presented in the car category went to Mr John O’Brien for his original 1987 Toyota Starlet.

Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club would like to take this opportunity on behalf its’ members to extend a heartfelt thanks for all the support and encouragement received from the local community and local businesses into making this day an enjoyable success with proceeds going in support of local charities.

Furthermore we wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Summer and look forward to seeing you again at the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club annual Cabaret Night at the Deadmans Inn, Ballyfin at 9:00pm on Saturday, October 7.

For information on the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club or any of the events mentioned above, call Des White at 087-2612408.