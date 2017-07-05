GALLERY: St Josephs GNS Mountmellick celebrate 9th Green Flag

St. Joseph's Girls National School in Mountmellick recently celebrated receiving it's 9th Green Flag.

Laois Rose Maeve Dunne joined in the celebrations by going along to meet all of the pupils and possible future rose buds.

The Green Flag is part of the Green Schools initiative which promotes long-term, whole-school action for the environment. Green-Schools is a student-led programme with involvement from the wider community.

Photos by Denis Byrne.