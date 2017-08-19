Did the Laois Rose's dream come true in Tralee?

Final list of contestant for Rose of Tralee announced in Kerry

Laois people will have to cheer for Offaly or pick their own favourite to be Rose of Tralee when the curtain goes up on the contest in the Kingdom next week.

Unfortunately after the second round of selection, Maeve Dunne, Laois Rose 2017, has not succeeded in being selected for the televised part of the competition.

Maeve was on stage last Thursday in the Dome when the MC on the night was RTÉ's Marty Morrissey, who enjoyed a meet and greet with every Rose before chatting to them.

Maeve, aged 26, an event organiser from Mountmellick, was unlucky not to be listed in the first 16 on the night, but was hopeful to be included in the next announcement to take place on Saturday over a breakfast.

Unfortunately, Mave's dreams were dashed as were those of Perth Rose, Kelly Anne Barnes, who has a strong Laois connection.

However, Kerrie-Ann's mum Stephanie, who is also Mountmellick native, said the two young women were are both "having the time of their lives" in Tralee.

A Laois neighbour has made it to the final. Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne was among the 32 to be chosen. Jennifer is from Clonaderig, Ballinahown. She is a junior doctor at University Hospital Galway.

The 58th International Rose of Tralee Selection will be broadcast live on RTÉ from the festival dome in Tralee next Monday and Tuesday night beginning at 8pm.

The following Rose centres made the final cut: Kerry, Chicago, Cork, Melbourne, Kentucky, Louth, Southern California, Darwin, Waterford, London, Donegal, Abu Dhabi, Armagh, New Zealand, Westmeath and Western Canada, Down, Dublin, Fermanagh, Florida, Galway, Germany, Hong Kong, Kildare, Limerick, Offaly, San Francisco,

