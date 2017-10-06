Mountmellick Community School celebrated a joyful and music filled Opening Mass this week in St Joseph's Church

Mountmellick Community School celebrated their annual traditional Opening Mass in the beautiful St Joseph's Church in the town this week.

With a congregation full of families and supporters, the event was praised by all for its atmosphere and music.

Students displayed stunning 3D artwork of the word "sunflowers" as part of the ceremony. Many got up to sing and read individually.

The Mass was celebrated by Fr Micheál Murphy Parish Priest, with Rev Irvine and Rev Park. It was organised by School Chaplain Ms Byrne and all the Religious Education Dept, music teacher Mr Sacchi, and art teacher Ms Mangan.

A big thanks to all singers, readers and participants who helped to make the mass so special.

Scroll through our gallery of photos, kindly supplied by the school.