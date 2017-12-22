Mountmellick Scouts celebrate grant and 2017 investiture

The 1st Mountmellick Scout Club were celebrating recently with confirmation of a €4,240 grant.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan, the club was 26 Laois clubs to benefit under the Local Youth Club Equipment Scheme.

The Scheme was developed to support the work of volunteers, to enhance the experience of members, and to provide vital equipment to local youth clubs and groups.

The Club also recently held its investiture.

Denis Byrne went along to take photographs of the big night for the Leinster Express.