Pictures of the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust house progress in Mountmellick

The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust is making great progress on building a house that is fully adapted and centered around the needs of children that are incapacitated.

With the help of a team from CPD Painters and Decorators in Mountmellick who painted the house free of charge with paint and tools donated from The Paint Store, Mountmellick the bricks and mortar of the house are now looking fantastic.

New images were posted on the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust Facebook page showing the progress which is flying along thanks to the help of the local community and the dedication of the members behind the charity.

"As you can see, the combination of your kindness, generosity and compassion now results in actual bricks and mortar!

We have come so far but have miles to go yet. Please consider choosing us as your cause for a fundraiser," was posted on the Facebook page along with the photos.

Ben and his late brother Jake, are two brothers, from Mountmellick, who were born with a rare syndrome that only affects boys, called Allan Herndon Dudley Syndrome. Despite the fact that Jake sadly passed away in January, 2016, the Trust is now more determined than ever to make this house a reality in memory of Jake.

This house is being built to cater for Ben, however, the house will pass back to the Trust and be made available for another family in the community whose child or children have special needs. The house will become a home that keeps on giving.

The house needs to be built fully adapted and functioning centered around the needs of children such as Ben as he is totally incapacitated. The house has been designed in such as way that Ben will have full access to the whole house, have the current and future medical aids and space for his vast amount of medical supplies, a wet room for washing and changing Ben, adequate room for his bed, specialised chairs, and a full sensory room.

While the house is coming along nicely, fundraising is still badly needed to complete the project.

Could you do something for the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust?

Can you think of a fundraiser, bake sale, run a marathon or do a skydive?

Donate €2 to the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust by texting 'BENANDJAKE' to 57802.