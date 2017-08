There was a pre-loved dress, jewellery and handbag sale in Abbeyleix recently.

The event was a fashion fundraiser in support of Nightime Palliative Care in the Irish Cancer Society.

Pamela Moran was the organiser of the event which took pace in The Manor Hotel in Abbeyleix.

Photos by Alf Harvey.

